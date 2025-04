The weaner cattle sales this week have been "exceptional" and the Gisborne sales on Tuesday (pictured) and Wednesday produced prices not seen here before, according to a stock agent. Photo / Emma Pollitt

There were 1622 head yarded in the weekly sheep sale at the Matawhero saleyards in Gisborne yesterday, for a store sheep market that was “on fire”, PGG Wrightson stock agent Cody Clark says.

Male store lambs sold from $147 up to $160, and the ewe store lambs sold from $127 to $147.

“There was great demand with the abundance of feed about,” Clark said.

Several pens of five-year-old ewes were available, and they sold for $111 up to $137.

“They were all fit for breeding and were seemingly cheap.”