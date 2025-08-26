Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spud in a Bucket fundraiser returns to support Alzheimers Gisborne-Tairāwhiti

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Would-be Spud in a Bucket 2025 participants can enter the Alzheimers Gisborne-Tairāwhiti fundraiser by paying their entry fee to manager Tracy Robinson on Saturday, August 30, and Saturday, September 6, at Bunnings, between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Would-be Spud in a Bucket 2025 participants can enter the Alzheimers Gisborne-Tairāwhiti fundraiser by paying their entry fee to manager Tracy Robinson on Saturday, August 30, and Saturday, September 6, at Bunnings, between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Alzheimers Gisborne-Tairāwhiti manager Tracy Robinson says a $10 note can still go a long way, even today.

This year’s Spud in a Bucket fundraiser for the group has a special entry fee of $10 for those aged under 12.

Participants in the fundraising contest grow potatoes in a bucket until

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save