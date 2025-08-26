Robinson said the special entry fee for those aged 12 years and under is to encourage younger people to enter and grow their own seed potatoes.

“Perhaps it could be a family affair or even a family competition!”

She said grandparents could encourage their mokopuna to enter as a fun way of introducing them to gardening.

“The opportunity to learn about planting, nurturing and waiting is all contained in that bucket for about two months,” Robinson said.

“The delight on the faces of young ones seeing what comes out of the bucket on weigh-in day is immeasurable.”

Every entry, regardless of age, goes in the draw to win a mystery prize from Bunnings to the value of $200.

There are two separate age categories for young entrants, each with 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes for either the heaviest crop of spuds or the most spuds in the bucket:

“Bunnings has sponsored some amazingly generous prizes,” said Robinson.

All funds raised go to support local people who are affected by dementia.

“Currently, there are over 250 who access the services and support of Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti,” said Robinson.

Participants can enter Spud in a Bucket 2025 at Bunnings from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, August 30, and Saturday, September 6, and at the Alzheimers Gisborne-Tairāwhiti office, via gate 2 at Gisborne Hospital.