Home / Gisborne Herald

Speed limit returns to 100km/h on SH35 Makorori to Pouawa next week

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The 80km/h speed limit on SH35 between Makorori and Pouawa goes back to 100km/h on Monday next week. Background: Ben Cowper.

Motorists travelling on State Highway 35 (SH35) between Makorori to Pouawa next Monday morning will notice a new 100km/h speed limit.

The controversial speed limit change, rising from the current 80km/h, will be in force from June 9.

Linda Stewart, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) director of regional relationships,

