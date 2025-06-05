Stewart said the public support for retaining the speed limit did not meet the required level of support.
Of the 864 responses in public consultation earlier this year, 41% supported keeping the current speed limit.
The 60km/h seasonal speed limit (from December 20 to February 1 for Turihaua and Pouawa beaches) will remain in place.
Consultation on speed limits for SH35 Gisborne/Tamarau and SH35 Okitū closed on May 14.
“We are now analysing feedback alongside the technical data and cost-benefit analysis before determining the final speed limit for these sections of road,” she said.
“We acknowledge there are a range of views on speed from road users and communities.
“The Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2024 specifically required NZTA to measure levels of public support through consultation, in order to demonstrate ‘public acceptance’.”
Stewart said safety on the state highway network remained a priority for NZTA.
“Following implementation of the higher speed limits, we will continue to monitor the safety of state highways,” Stewart said.
“For any full speed review in the future, as we have always done in the past, themes from both the local community and key stakeholders from consultation will be considered alongside safety and technical data, including a cost-benefit disclosure statement, to help inform decision-making.”
The change in speed limit has been described by residents along the route as a “huge worry.”
Some surfers and cyclists have called the change “unsafe” and “ridiculous”.