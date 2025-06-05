The 80km/h speed limit on SH35 between Makorori and Pouawa goes back to 100km/h on Monday next week. Background: Ben Cowper.

The 80km/h speed limit on SH35 between Makorori and Pouawa goes back to 100km/h on Monday next week. Background: Ben Cowper.

Motorists travelling on State Highway 35 (SH35) between Makorori to Pouawa next Monday morning will notice a new 100km/h speed limit.

The controversial speed limit change, rising from the current 80km/h, will be in force from June 9.

Linda Stewart, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) director of regional relationships, said the change was being made as required by the Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2024.

“[The rule] legalises the Government’s expectation that speed limits on New Zealand’s roads will be managed in a way that supports economic growth, boosts productivity, and enables people to get to where they are going quickly and safely,” Stewart said.

“Earlier in the year, we consulted to understand support levels for retaining the 80km/h speed limits on SH35 (approximately 390m north of Sirrah St to 400m south of Pouawa Bridge).”