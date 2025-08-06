“Geordie and Caroline’s commitment to the new lighting will enable us to have further exhibitions in this wonderful barn,” Gaddum said.

The barn was built by Geordie’s grandfather in 1902 to store chaff for feeding draught horses. Apart from the addition of a deck, it remains relatively unchanged.

As someone who is passionate about the rural community, Geordie said he was happy for the old barn to be used for such a worthwhile endeavour.

“I’m also enjoying meeting some of the artists who have been out here to have a look around,” he said.

Alexandra Boros selected a large floral piece, Tuahine Point, for the exhibition as “it contrasted beautifully with the barn space and fits perfectly with the timing of it being a spring exhibition”.

Originally from Ngatapa, Boros has sold work all around the world, but this will be her first exhibition at home.

“For my second work I will exhibit a Pöttyök piece. These are my best-known works,” she said.

“I’ve had many inquires over the years from collectors here, so it seems fitting to include one of my more classic pieces in this show.”

“It’s a real pleasure to be part of a collective group. As I have recently returned to live in Gisborne, it has been a great way to meet other creatives. I’m grateful for the opportunity. I love collaborating.

“Sally is so passionate about art,” Boros said. “It’s nice to feed off her energy. She has a great eye and I can see that she is constantly standing back and assessing her strategy with this exhibition.

“She will make it a pleasure to attend for collectors and also wonderful to be involved with as an artist. She also makes beautiful work herself, so I hope she takes time to enjoy that side of the process, too.”

All of the artists in Spectrum will be featured in a publicity campaign on social media in the coming weeks.

The exhibition will be open to the public daily from October 4 to October 11 and Gaddum will run the gallery each day.