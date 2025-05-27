Dad’s Garage, from Gisborne Girls' High School, performing at the East Coast Smokefree Rockquest regional heat. Photo / Tamsin Wilson

27 May, 2025 06:00 AM 2 mins to read

The top 12 East Coast bands that will perform at the regional final for Smokefreerockquest have been decided.

The next step is for them to battle it out to decide the top two bands, top solo/duo acts and Smokefree Tangata Beats award winners, who will represent the region at the national finals.

The East Coast regional final will take place on Friday, June 6, at the War Memorial Theatre.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the first band kicking off at 7pm.

Tickets are $15 for school students or $25 for adults through Ticketek or at the door