The East Coast final will have awards for the top three bands, a Musicianship Award, a Smokefree Best Vocals Award, a ZM Best Song Award and an APRA Lyric Award.
The Smokefreerockquest National Final is on September 20, following the Smokefree Tangata Beats National Final on September 13, both hosted in Auckland.
Results
Smokefreerockquest 1st place solo-duo: Tahi O’Neil from Gisborne Boys’ High School
Smokefreerockquest 2nd place solo-duo: Te Kani Porter from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Uri a Māui
Smokefree Tangata Beats regional winning band: IWI from Gisborne Boys’ High School
Smokefree Tangata Beats regional winning solo-duo: Te Kani Porter from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Uri a Māui
Top 12 bands performing at the regional final:
Eunoia from Gisborne Girls’ High School
Radio Silence from Campion College
Manu Aute from Tolaga Bay Area School
The Generators from Gisborne Boys’ High School and Ilminster Intermediate
Pae Rewa from Gisborne Girls’ High School
High on Life from Campion College
Lowercase from Gisborne Boys’ High School
Dad’s Garage from Gisborne Girls’ High School
White Collar Missy from Gisborne Girls’ High School
Pray for Summer from Gisborne Boys’ High School and Campion College
Copium from Tolaga Bay Area School
4T6 from Gisborne Girls’ High School