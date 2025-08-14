Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Significant’ increase in rainfall due to global warming predicted in future cyclonic events

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Earth Sciences NZ and Waikato University researchers predict even heavier falls of rain in cyclonic storm events like Gabrielle in future years due to global warming.

Earth Sciences NZ and Waikato University researchers predict even heavier falls of rain in cyclonic storm events like Gabrielle in future years due to global warming.

The amount of rainfall in tropical cyclones is expected to significantly increase across the southwest Pacific, including New Zealand, because of global warming, says Earth Sciences New Zealand.

Researchers from Earth Sciences New Zealand (the recently merged GNS and Niwa) and the University of Waikato, using high-resolution modelling, predict rainfall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save