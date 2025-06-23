A dozen 16-metre-high light poles went up last week around the netball courts.
Work continues on a further five playing courts that are set to be established in the domain.
Gisborne Netball Centre manager Allisa Hall said it has been hard working from a distant site and waiting for the courts.
“But we cannot wait to get there. It’s going to be very exciting to get back to the Domain,” Hall said.
“Meantime, the Girls’ High courts have been an amazing facility for us to use in the interim.“
The Gisborne Netball Centre continues to operate at the high school courts for its senior, secondary and intermediate competitions.