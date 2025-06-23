Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Seven courts at Gisborne’s Victoria Domain development now ready mid-July

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

The light poles went up last week at the new Gisborne Netball Centre courts and a handover of seven of the 12 courts is now expected mid-July. Photo / Murray Robertson

The light poles went up last week at the new Gisborne Netball Centre courts and a handover of seven of the 12 courts is now expected mid-July. Photo / Murray Robertson

Contractors will hand over the first seven completed netball courts at Victoria Domain in mid-July after a delay to phase one of the multi-sport hub project.

It had been hoped to have the new courts ready for play by the end of June and previous to that, sometime in May.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald