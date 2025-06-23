The light poles went up last week at the new Gisborne Netball Centre courts and a handover of seven of the 12 courts is now expected mid-July. Photo / Murray Robertson

Contractors will hand over the first seven completed netball courts at Victoria Domain in mid-July after a delay to phase one of the multi-sport hub project.

It had been hoped to have the new courts ready for play by the end of June and previous to that, sometime in May.

“A little bit of bad weather and some extra earthworks that was needed has slowed the project down a little,” Daniel King from Architects 44 said.

“We now expect to have the first seven courts ready by the middle of next month.”

King said the asphalt playing surface would be laid down in the next week or two, and then the court-marking would take place.