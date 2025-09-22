“Communication infrastructure is prone to failing,” Green said.

“That’s a real-time, today issue. Liam and I had a discussion around how we could solve the problem of communities without communications.”

A proof of concept was produced using a mesh communication system, Meshtastic, as a test bed.

After testing identified technical limitations, a new system called MeshCore was developed.

It is a network where each device connects directly with others without relying on a central hub or cell tower.

Cottle also designed an app and web interface that enables users to text others on the network, which connects to the Emergency Coordination Centre.

TEMO invested in building solar-powered repeaters that will create the backbone of the regional network.

“We wanted to embed a low-cost but resilient communication network across the region that was easily deployable,” Green said.

“Liam has taken a problem statement to create a bespoke solution for which he has developed and built MeshCore.”

He said the system improved on existing open-sourced solutions and was designed as a complete, regionally connected system which could operate off-grid to provide secure, text-based messaging.

“The user interface turns it into a command-and-control network that is easy to use.

“It is a low-bandwidth, slow system that is ideal for emergency communications.”

Green said the potential for even more to come from the encrypted MeshCore system was exciting.

“StarLink was seen as the great hope, and it does well, but recent events have shown that satellite systems can be affected and taken offline.

“For our regional emergency planning, we have at least six backup modes of communication and MeshCore is now one of those.”

Cottle works alongside other like-minded engineers in Australia, the United Kingdom and Europe.

“There are lots playing with this technology all over the world, but not the way we are doing it here,” Cottle said.

Green said he loved to show MPs visiting the Temo Emergency Co-ordination Centre in Lytton West the initiatives being rolled out.

“This is real bang for buck for the taxpayer dollar,” he said.

“MeshCore provides a capability that would otherwise cost thousands of dollars.”