Scene examination ongoing at boarding house after suspected Gisborne homicide

The front gate of the Forrester House accommodation complex on Gisborne's Ormond Rd remained under armed police guard on Tuesday. Photo / Murray Robertson

Police expect to conclude their scene examination on Wednesday as they investigate the suspected homicide of a man in Gisborne on Monday morning.

A 36-year-old man died in Gisborne Hospital after being found critically injured on the front lawn of Forrester House, an accommodation complex in Ormond Rd, about 4am

