The front gate of the Forrester House accommodation complex on Gisborne's Ormond Rd remained under armed police guard on Tuesday. Photo / Murray Robertson

Police expect to conclude their scene examination on Wednesday as they investigate the suspected homicide of a man in Gisborne on Monday morning.

A 36-year-old man died in Gisborne Hospital after being found critically injured on the front lawn of Forrester House, an accommodation complex in Ormond Rd, about 4am Monday.

A person was seen running away from the scene and into Riperata St. Police want to speak with them.

The front gate of Forrester House was taped off on Tuesday, with armed officers on duty and a detailed scene was laid out inside the complex.

Detectives and ESR scientists were busy there all day on Tuesday. Their scene examination will continue on Wednesday morning, according to police.