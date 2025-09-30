A team of police searched the area around the complex on Tuesday, including the stream banks and stream bed alongside the property.
Police have said they have been following several lines of inquiry.
Detective Inspector Martin James said police had about 30 staff working on the homicide investigation, including officers from outside Tairāwhiti.
“The investigation is progressing well and we will continue to resource this intensely until we get the result we want and hold the person responsible to account.”
An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday to ascertain the cause of death.
“Our team have worked tirelessly over the past two days on this inquiry and I would like to thank them for their work,” James said.
The identity of the dead man has yet to be released by police.
Police have repeated their plea for information from anyone who heard or saw the incident.
Any information can be shared by making a report online, calling 105 or by visiting the Gisborne police station.
Please reference Operation Bushman, or the file number 250929/9035.
Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.