Safety plea heading into whitebait season

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Whitebaiting safety has been highlighted by Water Safety NZ and DoC ahead of the start of the annual hunt for the delicacy on September 1. Photo / Neil Reid

The Department of Conservation (DoC) and Water Safety NZ are urging whitebaiters to take care and fish safely as the season approaches.

It begins on September 1 and runs to the end of October.

Water Safety NZ communications lead Elizabeth Collins said safety around water was a shared responsibility.

“Every

Save