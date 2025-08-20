“Neglect of safety gear is a big one. Lifejackets are the single preventative measure that could drastically reduce fatalities.”
DoC freshwater species manager Emily Funnell said whitebaiting was “a great way to catch a good feed” and enjoy being in nature.
“Make sure your memories of this whitebaiting season are happy ones. No matter where you’re whitebaiting, whether it’s on the shore, in the surf or on a stand, be water safe.”
Whitebaiting safety tips
Don’t fish from wet rocks – waves are likely to wash over them.
Wear a life jacket and wader belt.
Carry two waterproof communication devices at all times, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof bag, a VHF radio, or a distress beacon.
Fish with a mate who knows the area and share any plans and expected time of return with a trusted person. Ask them to look for you at your expected location and to call 111 if you don’t return.
Whitebaiting rules, safety information and check, clean, dry guidance are available at www.doc.govt.nz/whitebaiting.