Whitebaiting safety has been highlighted by Water Safety NZ and DoC ahead of the start of the annual hunt for the delicacy on September 1. Photo / Neil Reid

The Department of Conservation (DoC) and Water Safety NZ are urging whitebaiters to take care and fish safely as the season approaches.

It begins on September 1 and runs to the end of October.

Water Safety NZ communications lead Elizabeth Collins said safety around water was a shared responsibility.

“Every community, whānau and individual enjoying the beauty of whitebaiting can be helped by strengthening safety culture,” Collins said.

“Unfortunately, New Zealand’s drowning data reveals some stubborn patterns in land-based fishing drownings.