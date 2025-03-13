Advertisement
Safety message stressed as Roar hunting period approaches

A sika stag during the hunting period known as the Roar. Photo / Kyle Mitchell

Hunters are being reminded to identify their target “beyond all doubt” in the countdown to the Roar deer hunting period.

Te Tari Pūreke – Firearms Safety Authority, in co-ordination with members of the Recreational Firearms User Group, is running a hunter safety advertising campaign prompting hunters everywhere to “be extra sure this Roar”.

Te Tari Pūreke director of partnerships and communities Mike McIlraith said while the campaign offered a number of simple actions related to hunter safety, the core message responded to the risk of misidentifying a target.

“We want all hunters to have a great Roar and for everyone to come home safely. Hunting deer whether for food or sport is an activity enjoyed by many, but we know firearms can be unforgiving.”

That was why they urged hunters to be 100 percent sure they had identified their target, he said.

“If they have any doubts, then don’t shoot. Hunters shouldn’t feel pressured to take the shot – no meat or no trophy is better than no mate.”

McIlraith said hunters were lucky to be hunting in a time of high deer numbers in many parts of New Zealand.

“This means hunters don’t need to be in a rush to shoot the first deer they see. They should take their time and wait until they see the whole animal.

“Keeping themselves and others in their hunting area safe takes more than luck.

“We’ve boiled it down to three key reminders for hunters this year – make a plan for your hunt and stick to it; always treat every firearm as loaded; and identify your target beyond all doubt.

““Whether they are using optical or thermal imaging devices, they must follow Firearms Safety Rule 4 and identify their target beyond all doubt before firing.”

