A sika stag during the hunting period known as the Roar. Photo / Kyle Mitchell

Hunters are being reminded to identify their target “beyond all doubt” in the countdown to the Roar deer hunting period.

Te Tari Pūreke – Firearms Safety Authority, in co-ordination with members of the Recreational Firearms User Group, is running a hunter safety advertising campaign prompting hunters everywhere to “be extra sure this Roar”.

Te Tari Pūreke director of partnerships and communities Mike McIlraith said while the campaign offered a number of simple actions related to hunter safety, the core message responded to the risk of misidentifying a target.

“We want all hunters to have a great Roar and for everyone to come home safely. Hunting deer whether for food or sport is an activity enjoyed by many, but we know firearms can be unforgiving.”