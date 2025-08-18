The SMSF Stopping Violence Programme involves facilitated group modules, designed to help men understand the roots of family violence and give them tools and skills to manage conflict in healthy ways.

Guests at the opening of the new office included matua Ian Proctor, who conducted the blessing, and SMSF chairperson Tim Marshall, who is also coordinator of the Tauawhi Men’s Centre.

Te Tairāwhiti team leader Te Aorangi Harrington is a Rātana Church minister and has also done therapy work with men for the past 10 years, along with relationship therapy for the past four to five years.

He said the SMSF kaupapa was led by tāne, and some wāhine, who have “walked the path themselves”.

“That is where we are a little bit different, we’ve got this peer-led approach. We focus on the perpetrator’s healing journey, not just the victim’s recovery. We are mentors qualified by experience, not just certifications,” Harrington said.

He said his first task since becoming team leader a few months ago was to find a new office since they were previously based with Tauawhi.

“Tauawhi had a little space for us up there, but we’re a different organisation. Even though we do similar work, we are different, so we needed to find our own little space.”

He said finding a space with the Salvation Army was “fantastic” due to the resources they could tap into.

“They have a financial mentor, a budget adviser, a clothing bank for our whānau that need clothing, and they also have a food bank down below,” he said.

“But for us, it is more around making sure we have a space which is a nice, beautiful healing space that men, couples can feel comfortable in. That is what this place offers us.”

SMSF Te Tairāwhiti has a team of four kaimahi, including Harrington, and he estimates they serve more than 50 people across the region.

“It is wonderful, it is a great kauapapa. Just being able to help men is what we are after.”