Rhiannon Morrell Gisborne’s top ‘Young Grower’

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Rhiannon Morrell has won the 2025 Gisborne Young Grower of the Year regional competition and advances to the New Zealand final in Christchurch in September.

The winner of the Horticulture New Zealand 2025 Young Grower Gisborne regional title plans to “push myself as far as I can go”.

Rhiannon Morrell is a member of the technical team for apples at Craigmore Sustainables.

The 25-year-old pitted her skills against seven other contestants to win the regional

