“I was planning to head south to university, but I really needed a full-time job in the meantime. Then I found I really enjoyed horticulture, so I stayed,” she said in a release.

“I moved into a few different jobs in horticulture, but apples is what I enjoy the most.

“My job involves a lot of data collection and metrics to help make informed decisions about the trees. It’s the nitty-gritty stuff and I really enjoy that there is something new every day.”

Morrell has gained the NZ Certificate in Primary Industry Skills (Horticulture) Level 2 and NZ Certificate in Horticulture (Fruit Production) Level 3, and is now studying for Level 4 through the Primary ITO.

“There’s lots of on-job and off-job training opportunities,” she said.

“My manager is also very supportive and had been encouraging me to enter the Young Grower competition for a couple of years.

“I really had to push myself because I was very nervous about the public speaking part of it. I’m glad I agreed to enter, though.

“The competition was great and everyone is so supportive that it really wasn’t bad getting up there and speaking in front of everyone,” she said.

“I think one of the important things about Young Grower is that it stretches young people in the sector and encourages you to push yourself further.

“I had to really push myself out of my comfort zone and I’m glad I did.

“I think it also opens a lot of doors for you.

It also helped raise awareness of horticulture to other young people, Morrell said.

“I think there is a perception that it’s all just about outdoor work. That’s certainly part of it and people really enjoy that. However, if you want to do other things, there are so many other opportunities.

“I would really like to see more high school students coming along to find about the sector and all the different career options that are available. I’d encourage them to because they may very well find something they will enjoy.”

Morrell said she hoped to progress to working in pip fruit technical management.

“I want to push myself as far as I can go.”

The Young Grower Gisborne regional runner-up was Matt Davies, assistant manager at Davies Contracting, whose job entails vineyard management, machinery operation and crew leadership.

Davies completed an apprenticeship with Thompson’s Horticulture and has gained levels 3 and 4 in Horticulture Production, studying through Eastern Institute of Technology.

The competition celebrates the success of young people in the industry, as well as encouraging others to consider a career in horticulture.

Entry is open to commercial fruit and vegetable growers up to the age of 30.

HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said the competitions played an important role in highlighting the wide variety of career opportunities in the industry.

The competitions could not happen without the commitment of many industry professionals across the country, she said.

“Thanks to their dedication we can celebrate the skilled young people, like Rhiannon and Matt.

“Their skill, passion for the industry, the qualifications they have gained and the career progression they have achieved are a great example to other young people who may be considering a future in horticulture.”