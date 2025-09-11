A historical photo of fly-tipping on Ingram Rd. Fines and infringement fees for pollution have had a significant increase under new legislation. Photo / Gisborne Herald

A historical photo of fly-tipping on Ingram Rd. Fines and infringement fees for pollution have had a significant increase under new legislation. Photo / Gisborne Herald

People who pollute the environment will find their actions more expensive under recent changes to the Resource Management Act.

The Resource Management (Infringement Offences) Regulations 1999 legislation was amended last month, for the first time since 1999.

One of the changes meant fees for infringement offences committed by individuals and companies had increased, effective this month.

Gisborne District Council director of internal partnerships and protection James Baty said fines issued under this legislation had jumped significantly.

Fines for serious breaches can now be up to $1 million for individuals and $10m for companies.