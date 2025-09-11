“These new rules allow us to hold polluters to account and gives us more power against those who habitually reoffend,” Baty said.
“Infringement fees for lower-level offending have more than doubled, now ranging from $600 to $4000, depending on the offence and whether it’s an individual or a company.
“For example, open burning of rubbish on any rural or urban property could now cost an individual $600 or a company $1200.”
A council spokeswoman said the number of such infringements fluctuated from year to year, but there were 18 such infringements issued in the Gisborne District for the 2023-2024 year.
Other key changes include:
- A history of non-compliance can now be considered by the council in processing a resource consent application.
- Serious breaches of a consent may trigger a review of consent conditions, or in extreme cases, lead to it being suspended or revoked by the Environment Court.
- Insurance will no longer be able to cover fines