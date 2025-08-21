A hawk was released by the SPCA after being found on the road near Showgrounds Park in Gisborne recently.

A rescued hawk has spread its wings and flown away, thanks to an animal-loving member of the public and staff at the SPCA Gisborne Centre.

“We had an ambulance call ... from a member of the public about a hawk she had picked up from the middle of the road by the Gisborne showgrounds as the bird appeared stunned,” SPCA senior external communications adviser Georgia Gilbertson said.

“The next morning, she called us for help as the bird had regained consciousness. Our centre manager attended with another animal attendant and checked for injuries. Thankfully there were no signs of any.

“They were able to safely pick up the hawk by placing a towel over him and without a fuss he let them check him over and put him in a crate.

“They returned to the area where he had been found and safely set him free,” Gilbertson said.