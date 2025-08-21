Advertisement
Rescued hawk released by Gisborne SPCA following road rescue

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

A hawk was released by the SPCA after being found on the road near Showgrounds Park in Gisborne recently.

A rescued hawk has spread its wings and flown away, thanks to an animal-loving member of the public and staff at the SPCA Gisborne Centre.

“We had an ambulance call ... from a member of the public about a hawk she had picked up from the middle of the

