Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Rates contributed just over a third of income for Gisborne council in annual report

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

The first sod at the site of the new St Leger Bridge at Tiniroto was turned last month. The bridge was highlighted in the GDC annual report as one of the rebuild projects already advanced. Photo / Supplied

The first sod at the site of the new St Leger Bridge at Tiniroto was turned last month. The bridge was highlighted in the GDC annual report as one of the rebuild projects already advanced. Photo / Supplied

External grants for recovery projects have resulted in an operating surplus and reduced need to borrow, according to Gisborne District Council’s latest annual report.

The 2024/25 Annual Report was adopted at last week’s final council meeting before the outcome of the 2025 Local Body Election.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz, in a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save