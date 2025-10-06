Stats from the report

Of the more than 3000 road faults logged after Cyclone Gabrielle, 98% of minor slips have been repaired, and planning for 95 complex sites is under way.

Repairs to 42 bridges have been finished, with planning for the rebuild of St Leger Bridge, Huiarua (Mata) Bridge and Grays Bridge already advanced.

A request for tenders for the replacement of Huiarua (Mata) Bridge was issued by the council last month and closes on October 17.

The council is seeking a contractor to construct the two-span bridge and reinstate Mata Rd with the associated civil works

The Tiniroto Rd bypass around Hangaroa Bluffs has been finalised, with construction scheduled to begin in December.

Stopbank upgrades on the Waipaoa River continue at pace, with 6km completed this year.

According to the council, the upgrade will be delivered by 2027 - four years earlier than originally planned - with NIFF funding support.

Property-level mitigations have begun for Category 2 homes and 58 Category 3 property buyouts have been settled.

Of 23 community-led recovery plans, 20 have been developed and funded.

More than 567,000 cubic metres of large woody debris have been treated since 2023, using new aerial and AI detection technology to speed up removal and safeguard waterways.

The Transition Advisory Group have finalised the first set of guidelines to support landowners in moving vulnerable land into permanent vegetative cover.

Planning has started for Stage 2 of Kiwa Pools, with outdoor play areas, hydroslides and basketball courts to create a hub for whānau recreation.

In Waingake, more than 400 hectares of former pine land have been restored to indigenous ngahere (forest), protecting biodiversity and water quality.

“These achievements show a region pulling together,” Stoltz said.

“From the large-scale infrastructure builds to small but meaningful projects like township upgrades and planting days, this report reflects the resilience, creativity and determination of our people.”

Council finances

GDC finances were described in the report as “stable and sustainable”.

The council’s long-term debt is $197.8 million, which was in line with planned borrowing within the Three-Year Recovery Plan.

The debt represents 152% of debt to revenue. The 2024-2027 Three-Year Plan debt limit is set at 175% of revenue.

The council reported an operating surplus of $30.5m, as a result of external grants to be applied towards recovery projects and reducing the need to borrow more.

“Borrowing is a deliberate, strategic tool,” council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said.

“It allows us to invest in the big projects now – safer bridges, stronger stopbanks, resilient water supply – while spreading costs fairly.

“Just like a mortgage for a family home, we borrow to spread the cost of major projects fairly across generations,” she said.

“This ensures today’s community benefits from safer roads, stronger flood protection and resilient water supply, while costs are shared sensibly over time.”

Before Cyclone Gabrielle, rates provided around 60% of the council’s income.

In 2024/25, rates contributed just 37%, with the majority of funding coming from Crown support and insurance.

This year, the council has received $123m in external grants.

This supported roading network recovery, flood resilience, Category 2P and 3 buyouts and woody debris removal.

Stoltz said the numbers in the report showed debt was under control and investments were building resilience.

“This means every local dollar is going further, because we’ve leveraged external funding to make it work for our community.”