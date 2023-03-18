Rapist jailed for 13 years

Prosecutor Jo Rielly told the court Semmens had a long list of previous convictions, including four for sexual offending, albeit less serious than these incidents.

To a sentence starting point of 12 years, two months’ imprisonment the judge added 10 months for that previous history. Semmens also received a three strikes warning.

Describing the offending, Judge Cathcart said there was a pattern to it. Both incidents involved Semmens seizing a moment to take advantage of acutely vulnerable women significantly incapacitated by alcohol.

He raped each of them while they were unconscious.

The women were not known to each other. Semmens was a stranger to the first victim but present at the same social gathering where he raped her while they were momentarily alone. That victim, a mother to several children with her long-term partner, fell pregnant to Semmens and had an abortion.

The other woman already knew Semmens, but not well. She invited him inside for a drink one evening as he passed by her property. Her sister was also there. Semmens was asked to leave when the women went to bed but he remained, went into the victim’s room where he woke up a male who was asleep on a couch there and told him to go, then raped the sleeping woman.

Both women were profoundly affected by the offending, the court was told.

The second woman chose not to attend the sentencing hearing but the first woman was there and read from her victim impact statement.

What Semmens did to her had changed her personality, the woman said. She used to love to socialise and be around people but now she was housebound, scared, and fearful. She never thought such a thing could happen to her as family woman with several children.

Semmens stole her mana wairua, the woman said.

Having to have an abortion negated her moral beliefs.

Since the incident, she had twice contemplated suicide. She did not want to live in shame and fear. But she saw her future in her children, they were her world, and needed her.

She knew Semmens had children too and asked him to consider what sort of values he was teaching and setting for them.

She had to move across town, which caused her huge financial burden, and was undergoing counselling to help regain her confidence. She wanted to be healed to feel free again.