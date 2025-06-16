“We wanted to give students a real sense of what it’s like to work here – not just the tasks, but the values and teamwork that underpin everything we do.

“It was incredible to see their curiosity grow throughout the day.

“They asked thoughtful questions, got stuck into hands-on activities and left with a clearer picture of how their interests could align with future roles at council.”

Students explored roles in environmental compliance, health and wellbeing, lifeguarding and event production at the Smokefreerockquest.

Each experience was tailored to highlight the skills, challenges and rewards of working in local government.

Maria Jefferson is the Gisborne Boys’ High School assistant principal and career pathways head. She praised the initiative.

“Many of them had no idea just how many different roles exist within council.

“The staff demonstrated true manaakitanga. They were welcoming, knowledgeable and generous with their time and insights.

“Our students left inspired and are now seriously considering how those career pathways could become a reality for them.”

The council plans to run the Day in the Life programme regularly, with future dates to be announced later this year.

“We’re committed to supporting our young people in discovering their potential,” Ngarimu said.