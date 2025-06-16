- Gisborne District Council’s Day in the Life programme introduced rangatahi to diverse local government roles.
- Students shadowed staff in departments like health, compliance, and event production, gaining hands-on experience.
- The initiative aims to inspire students by showcasing career pathways and the meaningful mahi at Council.
Gisborne District Council has welcomed rangatahi for a behind-the-scenes look at local government through its Day in the Life programme.
Year 11–13 students shadowed council staff across a range of departments – from health and safety and monitoring and compliance to theatres and Kiwa Pools.
Council senior recruitment adviser