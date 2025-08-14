Advertisement
Quiz night, rally and dinner by the river on offer in Tairāwhiti this weekend

Gisborne Herald
9 mins to read

Dinner by the River is back this Saturday night. Enjoy a variety of tasty treats at Gisborne's only food truck event, at Marina Park next to Lawson Field Theatre, from 4pm to 7pm.

FRIDAY

Nohongū Quiet Time @ The Library: A sensory-friendly zone with reduced noise and light is now available at the public library for those who prefer a calmer environment. Papatipu | Launch Pad space, 9.30am–11.30am. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St.

The Vista Foundation 48Hours – NZ’s largest guerrilla Shoot weekend from Friday–Sunday. Go to 48HOURS 2025 to find out more.

