Quick action by a police tactical dog team in Gisborne has led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of firearms, ammunition, drugs and $50,000 cash.

A police statement said a patrol spotted a vehicle of interest that was linked to an alleged offender with an outstanding warrant to arrest last Friday.

Police had been looking for the man for three months.

“The officers came up with a plan and followed the vehicle at a distance, before blocking it in once it pulled into a driveway.”

Police arrested the man without issue.