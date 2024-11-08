Members of the public and a digger operator attempted to refloat a stranded pygmy sperm whale on Waikanae Beach in Gisborne, but it kept returning to shore. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

A pygmy sperm whale stranded on a Gisborne beach on Friday morning was euthanised as it was not well enough to be refloated.

Department of Conservation staff, local iwi members, members of the nearby surf life saving club, about 30 members of the public and a digger had gathered on Waikanae Beach, near Ōneroa carpark, on Friday morning to help the animal.

DoC operations manager Tairāwhiti Matt Tong said in a statement that the three-metre whale washed up alive but in poor condition about 9.15am.

Local iwi and DoC worked closely together to respond to the stranding.

“Sadly, considering the best interests of the whale, the decision was made to humanely euthanise it to minimise its suffering as it was not in a condition where it could be successfully refloated,” Tong said.