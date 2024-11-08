Advertisement
Pygmy sperm whale stranded near Gisborne humanely euthanised

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Members of the public and a digger operator attempted to refloat a stranded pygmy sperm whale on Waikanae Beach in Gisborne, but it kept returning to shore. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

A pygmy sperm whale stranded on a Gisborne beach on Friday morning was euthanised as it was not well enough to be refloated.

Department of Conservation staff, local iwi members, members of the nearby surf life saving club, about 30 members of the public and a digger had gathered on Waikanae Beach, near Ōneroa carpark, on Friday morning to help the animal.

DoC operations manager Tairāwhiti Matt Tong said in a statement that the three-metre whale washed up alive but in poor condition about 9.15am.

Local iwi and DoC worked closely together to respond to the stranding.

“Sadly, considering the best interests of the whale, the decision was made to humanely euthanise it to minimise its suffering as it was not in a condition where it could be successfully refloated,” Tong said.

He said it was understood members of the public tried to refloat the whale before DoC and iwi members arrived, but it kept returning to the beach.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for but was the kindest course of action. Euthanasia is always a last resort and is never easy for those involved.”

He said it was uncommon for whales to wash up on the beaches around Tūranganui-a-Kiwa, and this whale had created large interest from members of the public.

DoC operations manager Tairāwhiti Matt Tong said it was in the best interests of the whale for it to be humanely euthanised as it could not be refloated. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley
“We want to thank those who responded to this stranding and offered their help,” he said.

“We also want to mihi to whānau of Rongowhakaata and Ngāti Oneone who led much of the response and tangi processes for this taonga.”

