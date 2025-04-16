He also won gold in the K2 200m with Zach Ferkins.

Quaid Thompson (front) and Zach Ferkins won the open male K2 200 metres. Thompson also won three individual titles at the sprint nationals. Photo / Sally Cameron

Jacqueline Kennedy was a repeat title winner in the Under-18 female K1 200m, 500m and 1000m.

She also won gold in the U18 1000m mixed K2 with brother Maxwell, the open female K2 200m and 500m paired with Paris Olympian Aimee Fisher, and was a member of the winning junior mixed relay crew alongside Matt McKendry, Taylor Newman and Maia Campbell.

Maxwell Kennedy and Maia Campbell won the U18 male K2 500m and teamed up with Matt McKendry and James Hamblyn in the K4 to win the 200m and 500m titles.

Maxwell Kennedy was another to enjoy a golden weekend in team events across the weekend.

Thomas Bull dominated the 12 and under male division - winning the K1 100m, 200m and 500m, mixed K2 200m with Sam Quilter, and mixed K4 200m with Sam, Ben Quilter and Mo Macleod.

Ben Quilter won silver in the U12 male K2 100m, 200m and 500m.

Poverty Bay head coach and former Olympian Liz Thompson said it was awesome to have such excellent results from U12 paddlers at their first regatta to their seasoned senior and masters paddlers.

“Our 18 and under crews and individuals were outstanding in a very competitive field,” she said.

“It is so pleasing to see our athletes continuing to develop, and to be part of a club with such a positive attitude and happy vibe.”

The club’s gold medal winners were -

12 and under male: Thomas Bull - K1 100m, K1 200m, K1 500m, mixed K2 200m with Sam Quilter, mixed K4 200m with Sam Quilter, Ben Quilter and Mo Macleod.

14/under female: Charlotte Willoughby - K1 500m B final.

16/under male: AJ Kinsella - K1 500m B final.

18/under male: Maxwell Kennedy and Maia Campbell - K2 500m; Maxwell Kennedy, Maia Campbell, Matt McKendry and James Hamblyn K4 500m, K4 200m.

18/under female: Jacqueline Kennedy - K1 1000m, K1 200m, K1 500m, junior mixed K2 200m with Maxwell Kennedy, junior mixed relay with Matt McKendry, Taylor Newman and Maia Campbell.

Hannah Webb - K1 200m B final.

Open male: Quaid Thompson - K1 200m, K1 1000m, K1 5km, K2 200m with Zach Ferkins.

Open female: Aimee Fisher and Jacqueline Kennedy - K2 200m, K2 500m; Aimee Fisher, Taylor Newman, Kim Thompson and Rebecca Cole - K4 200m; Aimee Fisher, Danielle Richards, Kim Thompson and Rebecca Cole - K4 500m.

Unlimited: Riley Knight - senior male K1 500m; Hine Brooking senior female K1 100m – Hine Brooking.