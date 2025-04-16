The 31-member team from Poverty Bay Kayak Club came home with a stack of gold, silver and bronze medals from the national sprint titles, and finished second overall club on points. Photo / Sally Cameron
Poverty Bay Kayak Club blitzed the NZCT Canoe Sprint National Championships on Lake Karapiro last weekend, winning 25 gold medals, 24 silver and 19 bronze over three days of racing in ideal conditions.
The Gisborne club finished second overall out of the competing clubs.
Poverty Bay had 31 athletes in action compared to the top club, North Shore, with more than 100.
Among Poverty Bay’s highlights, Quaid Thompson won repeat national open male titles in the K1 200m, K1 1000m and K1 5km.
He also won gold in the K2 200m with Zach Ferkins.
Jacqueline Kennedy was a repeat title winner in the Under-18 female K1 200m, 500m and 1000m.
She also won gold in the U18 1000m mixed K2 with brother Maxwell, the open female K2 200m and 500m paired with Paris Olympian Aimee Fisher, and was a member of the winning junior mixed relay crew alongside Matt McKendry, Taylor Newman and Maia Campbell.
Maxwell Kennedy and Maia Campbell won the U18 male K2 500m and teamed up with Matt McKendry and James Hamblyn in the K4 to win the 200m and 500m titles.