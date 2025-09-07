The Poverty Bay Horticultural Society Spring Show had a bright display despite bad weather in the region recently. Photo / Supplied

Recent bad weather did not completely prevent a variety of flower and vegetable displays from brightening up the Poverty Bay Horticultural Society’s Spring Show.

The event was held in the Farmer’s Air Event Centre at Showground Park.

“The camellia section was not the usual competition, but a display of beautiful blooms, from miniature to extra large, gave the viewer an idea of the large variety of camellia trees and shrubs available,” committee member Barbara Searle wrote in a statement.

“Daffodils were badly affected by the weather, so not many were able to be displayed, but the variety was there for visitors to enjoy. A display by the judge Robin Simmons from Te Puke was a delight to see; they haven’t had the same weather problems as our district.”