“Kōwhai had a few chances of their own and were unlucky not to put one on the score sheet.”

Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC) Paikea, the only team to have scored against GMC so far this season, beat Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI 3-1.

For “the Pinkies”, Sam Greenland, Gabrielle Schumann and Bronwyn O’Reilly did the damage on the scoresheet, while Emily Petro got the students’ goal.

“The game was close and I was happy to hear it,” Tupara said. “Paikea proved too strong, but Girls’ High showed they are here to compete this year. It’s awesome to see them improving.”

In the men’s games, defending champs Laidlaw YMP A continued on their triumphant way with a 7-2 win over Waituhi.

Tupara himself got a hat-trick, Tamanay Tuhou added a couple and James Torrie and Matty Waikari also scored.

Henry Mohi and Mathew Pepere scored for Waituhi, who, while outgunned, improved on their 10-2 defeat from round one.

“The game started off tight and it was locked up at one-all at the end of the first quarter,” Tupara said. “YMP were able to take control of the contest after that and pull away.

“Though it must be said, Waituhi made it difficult with some great defending and saves by their goalkeeper.”

LPSC LOB Traktion were 6-1 winners over LPSC Resene Masters in their club derby clash – a repeat of their opening-round result.

Anthony Boyder scored a hat-trick while Peter Kapene grabbed two goals and Cody Dyer one.

Marc Simmons scored for the Masters.

“This was another great game between clubmates,” Tupara said.

“Traktion were too quick and skilful for their opponents and dominated the game. But the Masters will once again be happy to get on the scoresheet.”

PGG Wrightson Ngātapa women and Gisborne Boys’ High First XI had byes.

The competition takes a break this Matariki holiday weekend and resumes on June 28, including a mouthwater clash between YMP and Gisborne Boys’ High – YMP having won their round-one match 5-3.