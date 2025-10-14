“We can expect high-quality work over the next four days.
“It was so good to see so many younger trialists turn up on Monday to help set up the arena.”
Each “run” around the course gets judged out of 100 and the leading dogs and trialists can be expected to score in the late 90s out of 100.
Leo Jecentho from Waikato, who has regularly competed in the championship and has been a finalist and a winner, will be the judge this year.
The top five combinations each day will go on to a final run-off on Saturday.
Gisborne competitors to look for include the evergreen and vastly experienced Merv Utting, Tolaga Bay’s Leo Edginton, and Waimata’s Graeme Cook.
There will be 27 women competing this year, including Rebecca Williams from Matawai, Sheena Martin from Wairoa and Sam Shaw, also from Matawai.
The sheep have been provided by Rangatira Station at Te Karaka.
Head of the section, Henry Gaddum, said it was “pretty exciting” to be hosting a Royal Show-status championship this year.
“We are really looking forward to it.”