Poverty Bay A&P Show 2025: Tux sheep dog trials under way in Gisborne

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
Rebecca Williams will be one of more than two dozen female competitors in action over the course of the Spring Show championships. Photo / Paul Rickard

The competitive side of the milestone 150th Poverty Bay A&P Spring Show kicks off this morning with the first runs of 190-plus entries in the Tux sheep dog trials.

An arena for the contest was laid out at the rear of the Showgrounds Park on Monday afternoon.

Competitors have been

