Poverty Bay and East Coast players shining in Hawke’s Bay club rugby

Former Poverty Bay, YMP and GBHS First XV forward Seth Lundon, in a match preview photo posted on the Napier Pirate Rugby and Sport Club Facebook page, and former Poverty Bay, East Coast and Gisborne Pirates flanker Will Bolingford are teammates with the Napier Pirate club in the strong Hawke's Bay championship.

Ngāti Porou East Coast’s Will Bolingford and former Poverty Bay player Seth Lundon are making their mark in Hawke’s Bay club rugby with the powerful Napier Pirate side.

Bolingford previously played for Gisborne Pirates and for Tokorarangi Sports and Waiapū in the East Coast union’s club championship, was in the Poverty Bay squad in 2019 and 2020 and has been in the Ngāti Porou East Coast Heartland squad for the past four years.

Lundon played for YMP in Gisborne and appeared 10 times for Poverty Bay in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The two flankers had a high-profile teammate last Saturday when Hawke’s Bay-raised Auckland and Blues fullback Zarn Sullivan turned out for his boyhood club against Māori Agricultural College (MAC).

It was Sullivan’s first appearance for the Pirate senior side, and his first match of any type since being injured in the Blues-Crusaders match on March 23 when the visitors enjoyed a 42-19 victory on Eden Park.