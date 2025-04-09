Poppy Day is to be held a week earlier than usual throughout the country due to Easter.

Soldiers like to use the element of surprise, but the RSA is hoping it won’t surprise the public when Poppy Day is held earlier than usual this Friday.

The following Friday, when Poppy Day would normally be held, is Good Friday, leading the RSA to hold its nationwide annual street appeal the Friday before.

Gisborne RSA president Trevor Jukes said the public had always been generous in supporting Poppy Day and he hoped Friday would be the same.

Jukes said poppies were already out in many shops.

Poppy Day collectors will be out in force in the CBD, Pak’nSave and Woolworths supermarkets and The Warehouse.