Tairāwhiti-bound Constable Diane Aspalvo, the top student from the Wing 384 graduates of the Royal New Zealand Police College. She says that, at 41, she is living proof that it's never too late to achieve your dreams.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Tairāwhiti-bound Constable Diane Aspalvo, the top student from the Wing 384 graduates of the Royal New Zealand Police College. She says that, at 41, she is living proof that it's never too late to achieve your dreams.

The winner of the Police Minister’s award for top student when Wing 384 graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College last week will be working in Tairāwhiti.

Constable Diane Aspalvo has been posted to Gisborne in the Eastern Police District.

Constable Diane Aspalvo with Police Commissioner Richard Chambers at the Royal New Zealand Police College graduation ceremony. She was Wing 384's top graduate.

Aspalvo is a certified clinical psychologist who worked as a psychologist in Paris and for Health NZ in Gisborne before deciding to join the New Zealand Police.

She previously volunteered for the French Army as a reserve after a call-up following the terrorist attacks in France in 2015.