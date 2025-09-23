Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Police close homicide investigation as Gisborne death determined not suspicious

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
Quick Read

Police have determined the death of Renata McLean on Winter St last month was not suspicious. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Police have determined the death of Renata McLean on Winter St last month was not suspicious. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Police have determined a man’s death in Gisborne was not suspicious after earlier opening a homicide investigation.

Renata McLean, 61, of Gisborne, was found dead at a home on Winter St, Mangapapa, about 6.50am on August 26 after a reported disturbance.

Police initially charged a 29-year-old woman with common assault

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save