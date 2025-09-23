Police have determined the death of Renata McLean on Winter St last month was not suspicious. Photo / Gisborne Herald

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural · Gisborne Herald ·

Police close homicide investigation as Gisborne death determined not suspicious

Police have determined the death of Renata McLean on Winter St last month was not suspicious. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Police have determined a man’s death in Gisborne was not suspicious after earlier opening a homicide investigation.

Renata McLean, 61, of Gisborne, was found dead at a home on Winter St, Mangapapa, about 6.50am on August 26 after a reported disturbance.

Police initially charged a 29-year-old woman with common assault and were earlier investigating whether this altercation contributed to the death of the victim.

“Mr McLean died of natural causes, and ongoing tests will determine the exact cause,” Detective Sergeant Tim Somerton said.

“We have determined this was not a suspicious death.“