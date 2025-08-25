“If there is enough interest, we would supply to other forest companies and farms as well.”

Harnett and her colleague Dave Grogan are “really proud” of the project.

“It’s one we feel demonstrates how Aratu is ‘doing our bit’ for the region’s environmental resilience and sustainable land use,” she said.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to erosion control and land stabilisation, which is becoming increasingly important on the East Coast as land use change occurs, and the frequency and intensity of storm events increase.”

This year, a one-hectare block of land will be established with the ability to produce 3000 poles in year two, and 7000 poles in year three.

The intention is to further establish two more blocks and triple the production of poplar and willow poles for planting on vulnerable land by 2029 and beyond.

“It’s an exciting project, one that’s all about looking after the land for the long term.”

She expects a 30% harvest this time next year from about 10,000 poles (7900 poplars and 2000 willows) being planted, with a further 70% in 2027.

“Placing them within our forestry estate will align with our planting schedule.”