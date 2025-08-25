Advertisement
Pole planting project near Gisborne aims to tackle erosion in forests

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Aratu Forests has begun to develop its own willow and poplar pole nursery on land at Matawhero, to safeguard parts of their forest estate from erosion.

Aratu Forests Limited is planting a poplar and willow pole nursery to aid in erosion control initiatives in its own forests and across Tairāwhiti.

Those species of fast-growing trees have long been used successfully to help with land stability throughout the region.

“The aim

