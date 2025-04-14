“It was quite emotional being there for the final time,” Buscke said.

He remembers having a successful day all those years ago - a win and a second in the maiden events with his huntaway Trix.

“I recall the names of so many good dog triallists who have come through the Waipaoa club over the years - the likes of Bill Aupouri, Reg Mullooly, Tony Shield, who in later years became president of New Zealand dog trials, and the great Norm Boynton, who won six New Zealand titles,” Buscke said.

“There has been plenty of water going under the bridge into Waipaoa. Sadly, we only have it as a memory now.”

The stunning landscape of Waipaoa Station. Photo / Rebecca Williams

In the final Waipaoa trials, Noddy Halley and his dog Rocky were victorious in the longhead with a score of 94 out of 100.

Henry Hindmarsh and Spot (93.5) were second.

Noddy Halley and his dog Rocky won the long head. Photo / Rebecca Williams

The short head and yard event, was won by James McFarlane and Wock with 95.5, heading off Leo Edginton and Knight on 95.

Brad McHardy and Trix won the zig-zag hunt with 97.5, followed by Tim Lamont and Pearl on 97.

The straight hunt title was won by Cory McCarthy and Arthur on 97.5, with Jack Robertson and Thor second on 97.25.

“We had great weather for it and a good turnout of competitors,” a dog trial spokesperson said.





Tom Nimmo and a few best mates moved the sheep around for the various runs at the Waipaoa trials. Photo / Rebecca Williams

The Poverty Bay dog trial centre’s club season ended at Waingake on Friday and Saturday.

The highlight was a near perfect score by Allen Urwin in the straight hunt.

The Waingake trials featured four different winners.

Laurence Rau and Kip took out the longhead with 93 points and Rau was also second, with Paddy, on 92.

The shorthead and yard was won by veteran Merv Utting and Guy on 94.5, just ahead of Rau and Kip on 94.25.

Ben Te Kahuika and Hunt won the zig-zag hunt with an excellent 98 out of 100.

Edginton and Robert placed second on 97.5.

The straight hunt was taken out by Irwin and Jordie with a near-perfect 99.

They edged Charlie Burdon and Pete on 98.5.

“It was a great trial with a massive effort from Allen Irwin to score a 99 on the straight hunt,” the trials spokesperson said.

Dogs patiently wait their turn at the final-ever trial at Waipaoa Station. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Poverty Bay triallists are looking ahead to the North Island championships in Taihape, starting on May 5.







