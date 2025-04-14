It was sad day for many as they said goodbye to the picturesque Waipaoa Station dog trials venue where the Waipaoa club held its final triasl after decades of competitions on the station, which is to become completely planted in pine trees. Photo / Rebecca Williams
The final sheep dog trial on the iconic Waipaoa Station was a memorable one as competitors and spectators alike said goodbye to courses competed on for decades.
For many, it was a day tinged with sadness.
What remains of the pastoral land on Waipaoa is to be planted in pine trees, including the Waipaoa dog trial club’s courses.
Long-time triallist and trials commentator Ross Buscke, who went to the final Waipaoa event with Gisborne trials legend Rod Mead, competed there in his first year as a shepherd in 1958.
“It was quite emotional being there for the final time,” Buscke said.
He remembers having a successful day all those years ago - a win and a second in the maiden events with his huntaway Trix.
“I recall the names of so many good dog triallists who have come through the Waipaoa club over the years - the likes of Bill Aupouri, Reg Mullooly, Tony Shield, who in later years became president of New Zealand dog trials, and the great Norm Boynton, who won six New Zealand titles,” Buscke said.
“There has been plenty of water going under the bridge into Waipaoa. Sadly, we only have it as a memory now.”