Poignant last dog trials at Waipaoa Station near Gisborne

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

It was sad day for many as they said goodbye to the picturesque Waipaoa Station dog trials venue where the Waipaoa club held its final triasl after decades of competitions on the station, which is to become completely planted in pine trees. Photo / Rebecca Williams

The final sheep dog trial on the iconic Waipaoa Station was a memorable one as competitors and spectators alike said goodbye to courses competed on for decades.

For many, it was a day tinged with sadness.

What remains of the pastoral land on Waipaoa is to be planted in pine trees, including the Waipaoa dog trial club’s courses.

Sam Shaw completing her run in the short head and yard at the final-ever Waipaoa Sheep Dog Trials Club competition at Waipaoa Station. Photo / Rebecca Williams
Long-time triallist and trials commentator Ross Buscke, who went to the final Waipaoa event with Gisborne trials legend Rod Mead, competed there in his first year as a shepherd in 1958.

“It was quite emotional being there for the final time,” Buscke said.

He remembers having a successful day all those years ago - a win and a second in the maiden events with his huntaway Trix.

“I recall the names of so many good dog triallists who have come through the Waipaoa club over the years - the likes of Bill Aupouri, Reg Mullooly, Tony Shield, who in later years became president of New Zealand dog trials, and the great Norm Boynton, who won six New Zealand titles,” Buscke said.

“There has been plenty of water going under the bridge into Waipaoa. Sadly, we only have it as a memory now.”

The stunning landscape of Waipaoa Station. Photo / Rebecca Williams
In the final Waipaoa trials, Noddy Halley and his dog Rocky were victorious in the longhead with a score of 94 out of 100.

Henry Hindmarsh and Spot (93.5) were second.

Noddy Halley and his dog Rocky won the long head. Photo / Rebecca Williams
The short head and yard event, was won by James McFarlane and Wock with 95.5, heading off Leo Edginton and Knight on 95.

Brad McHardy and Trix won the zig-zag hunt with 97.5, followed by Tim Lamont and Pearl on 97.

The straight hunt title was won by Cory McCarthy and Arthur on 97.5, with Jack Robertson and Thor second on 97.25.

“We had great weather for it and a good turnout of competitors,” a dog trial spokesperson said.


Tom Nimmo and a few best mates moved the sheep around for the various runs at the Waipaoa trials. Photo / Rebecca Williams
The Poverty Bay dog trial centre’s club season ended at Waingake on Friday and Saturday.

The highlight was a near perfect score by Allen Urwin in the straight hunt.

The Waingake trials featured four different winners.

Laurence Rau and Kip took out the longhead with 93 points and Rau was also second, with Paddy, on 92.

The shorthead and yard was won by veteran Merv Utting and Guy on 94.5, just ahead of Rau and Kip on 94.25.

Ben Te Kahuika and Hunt won the zig-zag hunt with an excellent 98 out of 100.

Edginton and Robert placed second on 97.5.

The straight hunt was taken out by Irwin and Jordie with a near-perfect 99.

They edged Charlie Burdon and Pete on 98.5.

“It was a great trial with a massive effort from Allen Irwin to score a 99 on the straight hunt,” the trials spokesperson said.

Dogs patiently wait their turn at the final-ever trial at Waipaoa Station. Photo / Rebecca Williams
Poverty Bay triallists are looking ahead to the North Island championships in Taihape, starting on May 5.



