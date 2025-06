A Beef + Lamb New Zealand-run field day next week will look at farm diversification options. It is being held on the Holdsworth-owned Paringahau Station at Te Karaka. Photo / Elaine Fisher

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is staging a Planting for Profit field day next week for farmers looking to diversify their income stream.

“There’s still time to secure your spot,” Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) senior extension manager Mark Harris said.

“This event is a collaboration between B+LNZ and Te Uru Rākau and will focus on supporting informed decision-making – not pushing a single approach.

“Whether you’re considering planting as a way to diversify income or enhance farm productivity, this event will give you the tools and insights to make the best choice for your farm.”

The field day is to be held on Tuesday, June 10, from 10am to 4pm on the Holdsworth-owned Paringahau Station at Te Karaka.