Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Plans to bring back Gisborne Christmas Parade after five-year absence

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Efforts are well under way to have a Christmas Parade in Gisborne in 2025 - five years since it was previously held in the city. Photo / Paul Rickard

Efforts are well under way to have a Christmas Parade in Gisborne in 2025 - five years since it was previously held in the city. Photo / Paul Rickard

Moves are afoot to bring back the traditional Gisborne Christmas Parade.

The organisation known as It’s a Gizzy Christmas this week unveiled its intention to try to get it up and running again.

The last time Gisborne had a city centre Christmas parade was December 6, 2020.

Prior to that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save