Santa always loves his special welcome as the climactic float in the city centre Christmas Parade, which is traditionally enjoyed by thousands - particularly children. Photo / Paul Rickard

The demise of the parade in 2021 was put down to it being increasingly difficult to get sufficient number of floats and the impact of Covid-19."

Trust Tairāwhiti held at alternative event that year - Kirihimete In The Park.

On its Facebook page, It’s a Gizzy Christmas is encouraging people to “make it happen” for the return of the parade.

“This is going to need full community support for it to go ahead,” the group’s event and parade manager Natasha Olsen told the Gisborne Herald.

Her organisation put together the successful It’s A Gizzy Christmas held at Marina Park last December.

The alternative Christmas event attracted more than 2000 people.

“I was asked by people to put together a parade last year, but was also told not bother, so I didn’t and went for the community event at the Marina [Park] instead,” Olsen said.

“Now I think I can do the parade and I think the people of Gisborne and the district deserve that.

“Some organisations have already been asked by me to join in and they have, and a lot of others have approached me themselves to get involved. That has been very encouraging.”

Olsen said they had set December 7 as the date with the following Sunday a reserve day if it needed to be postponed.

The annual Christmas Parade featured various themes over the years. In 2006 it was Christmas at the Beach, with Santa's little helpers young surf lifesavers rather than elves. Photo / Paul Rickard

“We are not sure yet whether or not it will have a theme. It might just be the Christmas theme, which is what it’s all about after all.

“The route will be designed for the parade to end at Marina Park at a staged community event there.”

Those who wish to get involved in the parade can contact Olsen through the It’s a Gizzy Christmas Facebook page, or by emailing gizzychristmas@gmail.com

​