- The Mental Health Foundation has run the campaign since 2012 to stop bullying.
- Donations fund resources for schools and support for rainbow youth across Aotearoa.
School students, the Gisborne District Council and HB Williams Memorial Library all got in the pink to celebrate Pink Shirt Day in Gisborne on Friday.
The Pink Shirt Day website said it “is about working together to stop bullying by celebrating diversity and promoting kindness and inclusiveness”.
“It’s about creating a community where all people feel safe, valued and respected, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, age, ability, religion or cultural background.