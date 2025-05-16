“The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand has run the campaign since 2012, inspiring tangata to kōrero mai, kōrero atu, mauri tū, mauri ora – speak up, stand together, stop bullying!”

Gisborne Girls’ High School shared some words of encouragement from prefects on Pink Shirt Day.

“Pink Shirt Day means standing up for others, spreading kindness, and choosing courage over silence. It’s a reminder that even small actions can make a big difference,” Neve Loffler said.

Jesse Rofe said: “I wear pink for the silent struggles, the unheard voices, and the change we know is possible.”

Gisborne’s Ilminster School also had students and staff dressing in pink.

Principal Jonathan Poole said Pink Shirt Day was a powerful reminder to stand up against bullying by being an “upstander, not a bystander”, and encouraging students to speak up for others.

“Wearing pink shows our commitment to kindness, inclusion, and creating safe spaces for everyone.

“This movement also highlights the urgent need for better mental health support, with funds raised going towards desperately underfunded services,” he said.

Ilminster School got dressed up for Pink Shirt Day.

HB Williams Memorial Library staff on Pink Shirt Day in Gisborne.

Pink Shirt Day donations are used in schools to “reach kura/schools across the motu, providing them with the tools to teach tamariki and kaiako/teachers about the impact of bullying, and how to create a culture of kindness”.

Donations were also used to fund the InsideOut programme to provide free support to rainbow rangatahi in schools across Aotearoa, the website said.