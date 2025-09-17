Gizzy Monthly Market: Showcasing handmade creations with arts and crafts and food stalls. Entry is free and dogs are welcome. 9am - 1pm, Marina Park near the Rose Garden, Vogel St.

Paws in the Park: A tail-wagging first for Eastwoodhill Arboretum. A fun weekend trail run where dogs are welcome. 25km of trails to sniff and explore. 10am – 4pm. Eastwoodhill Arboretum, 2392 Wharekopae Rd, Ngatapa.

Dinner By the River: Tantalise your taste buds by the Taruheru River with a selection of food trucks selling everything from dumplings to donuts. 4pm - 7pm. Marina Park. 1 Vogel St.

Doubt: A Parable: Evolution Theatre stages the award-winning drama Doubt. 7.30pm – 9.30pm. Evolution Theatre Company, 75 Disraeli St. Tickets through Trybooking or at iSite in Grey St.

Burgers and Band Bash: Fundraising for St John’s in Gisborne. Live auction and draws throughout the night. 7pm – 11pm. Awapuni Speedway clubrooms. Awapuni Rd. Tickets by emailing ellen.ball@stjohn.org.nz.

The Groove Party: This one is designed to get you dancing, with a DJ playing crowd-pleasing faves accompanied by some of Gizzy’s finest singers, including Irene Hitaua, Jurnee Ruru and Rhonda Bryant-Corbett. Dome Cinema and Bar. Bar opens at 5pm, event starts at 7pm. 38 Childers Rd.

Tairāwhiti Sounds: Surge Audio presents a full night of house and drum & bass with Nene, Nak, Johnny Roy, Jango & Cirv. 9pm – 11.50pm. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

SUNDAY

Doubt: A Parable: Evolution Theatre stages the award-winning drama Doubt. 4pm - 6pm. Evolution Theatre Company, 75 Disraeli St. Tickets through Trybooking or at iSite in Grey St.

Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua – Two Worlds. An intimate portrait of Marlon Williams’ journey of reconnection through te reo Māori. 6.30pm – 8pm. Dome Cinema and Bar, 38 Childers Rd.

Sunday Drive – Vinyl open session: Vinyl lovers are invited to jump on the decks, spin their own records or just kick back and soak up the sounds. 3pm – 5pm. Smash Palace Bar. 24 Banks St.

TUESDAY, September 23

Life Accordion to Millyclown: Multi-instrumentalist Amanda Maclean has a background in circus, improvisational theatre, acting and composition. She returns to the Dome stage, this time with an accordion. 6.30pm. Dome Bar and Cinema. Tickets $20 on the door.

FRIDAY, September 26

Shaun Kirk at Smash Palace Bar: The Aussie one-man powerhouse will play one night of blues and soul as part of his NZ tour. With special guest Nick Herbison.

SUNDAY, September 28

Brass in the Park: Gisborne Civic Brass Band will give a performance from midday at the Botanical Gardens to welcome daylight saving. Koha appreciated.

Regular events

MONDAYS

The 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3. Phone Tony (06)8633468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne: Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $7. Contact Kev or Isabel (06)8670074 or 0211812414.

Gisborne Choral Society: New choir members welcome at the GCS’s regular practice. St Andrew’s Church from 7pm.

Gisborne Orchestra rehearsals: Gisborne Intermediate School, 7.30pm-9pm. New players welcome. Contact Jill 021756364 or email gisborneorchestra@gmail.com

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, senior groups – social morning club, 9am-11am, $5. Contact Leslie 0274156872.

Gisborne Badminton Club: 7pm-9pm. Contact Kevin (06)8671416.

City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band: Learn to play the pipes or drums. Learners and experienced players welcome. Learners start at 6.30pm, seniors 7.30pm-8.30pm. The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. For further information, ph/text 0274874480. Every Monday except public holidays.

TUESDAYS

Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Contact Dale (06)8675083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

He Kākano: Popular sing-along baby session for under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Badminton: Gisborne Pinoy Smashers, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 6pm-8pm. Contact Alfred 0273072318.

Patutahi Badminton Club: Patutahi Community Hall, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Contact Ron 0274460146.

WEDNESDAYS

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, junior age groups – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6), 3.30pm-4.30pm, $10; Mid Shots (Years 7-8), 4.45pm-5.45pm, $10; Hot Shots (Years 9-13), 6pm-7.30pm, $12. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. Contact Geoff 0276568222.

Badminton: Adult coaching – basic coaching and games, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $10. Contact Hamish 0274456234.

Fifties Forward low-impact aerobics: YMCA, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am. First class is free, otherwise $2.

Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family. Contact Trish (06)8672789 or (06)8685513.

Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, the Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

THURSDAYS

Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: A fun sing-along and story time for 2- to 5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 9.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm–8pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5. Contact Pat 0210497148.

Badminton: Thursday morning casual group, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 9am-11am. $5. Inquiries to eastland.association@gmail.com

FRIDAYS

Friday Stairs Workout: Meet at the lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill, 5.55am, workout 6am–6.40am.

Teen Writers’ Hub: Love to write? Teens are invited to join the Teen Writers’ Hub. H.B. Williams Memorial Library. Mahutonga/Southern Cross Room, 34 Bright St. Every Friday at 3.30pm during Term 3.

Rangatahi Film-making Programme: Free programme for rangatahi interested in learning film-making and production skills. Every Friday from August 1 to December 12. 9am–5pm, Rāngai, 235 Gladstone Rd. Ph 0212222571 or email www.rangai.nz

SATURDAYS

Gisborne Farmers’ Market: A variety of fresh and prepared goods from local farmers and growers. Corner Stout and Fitzherbert streets, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, beach end of Grey St, 7.45am–10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

Pilates with Tilly: Tone, sculpt and flow. Saturdays and Sundays 8am-9am. The Space, Yoga Coast Plus, 46 Makorori Beach Rd. Ph 0273311032 to book.

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am–10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com

Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm. For more information, (06)8625741 or (06)8625856.

Tahu After Dark: Every Saturday from 9pm, Tahu shifts gears from dinner to DJ. 40 Centennial Marine Drive. 9pm-11.20pm.

SUNDAYS

Sunday Funday at Reset: Pop-up classes at a reduced rate with a different teacher each week. 9am-10am. Reset Yoga Studio, Room 2, Level 2, Poverty Bay Club. 38 Childers Rd.

Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am, meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 0278902224 for more info.

Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. Free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Botanical Gardens. Text 0210490722 to confirm location.

Dharma Practice and Meditation: Lama Damchoe leads dharma practice and meditation, followed by a shared lunch, 10am, Palpung Kagyu Samten Choling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 31 James St. All welcome.

Sunset Yoga: Beginner-friendly yoga flow overlooking Makorori Beach, finishing with tea at sunset. Small class sizes. 4.30pm-6pm. Contact Zoey 02102967107.

The Mexican at Smash Palace: Enjoy some tasty dishes and wash it down with a cold beer or a margarita. 5pm-8pm. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

Saturdays and Sundays:

Lions Express Train Rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Bottomless Brunch at Sidura Wine Bar: Enjoy two-hour brunch bookings at the CBD’s coolest wine bar. Saturday and Sunday, 16 Peel St, 10am-2pm.

EACH WEEK

Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Contact Margaret (06)8630144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Corner Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am–2pm. Details - phone/text 0224650396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am–3pm, $5 adults, Under-12s free.

FORTNIGHTLY

Lego Club for ages 5–17: H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 3.30pm-5pm, free. Go to www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children. Contact Flo (06)8677637, 0274946979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about noon. Bill 0274507719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

MONTHLY

Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm, weather permitting.

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, 2pm-3pm.

Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers restaurant, 4pm-6pm. Marty 0210557685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday): Waverley St hall, 9.30am-11.30am; (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, 6pm doors open, 7pm gig. $10 door sales, Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm. Chris 0274602430.

Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5, including morning tea. Register with Noelene (06)8684473 or Dianne (06)8674294.

U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. House of Breakthrough, cnr Lytton and Ormond roads, 9.30am, $2 at the door. Diane 0274441073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, Moira 0274576923.

Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries 0210634515.

The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2. Katrine (06)8672427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting. Contact Malcolm (06)8672591 or 0272402590.

Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. Details/venue (06)8673715 or (06)8677122.

Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, 2pm.

First City Toastmasters (1st and 3rd Tuesday): Become a confident speaker and leader. Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Helen 0221945671.

