Photographer John Pennington explores Gisborne in exhibition ‘How the Light Gets In’

Kim Parkinson
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Summertime When The Living Is Easy is a photo by John Pennington and part of How The Light Gets In, a new exhibition running from September 19 to December 7 at Tairāwhiti Museum.

New work by photographer John Pennington is part of an exhibition called "How The Light Gets In" based on long-term community-based documentary projects.

“How The Light Gets In” reflects Pennington’s interest in how photography can be used to engage with a geographical place and its communities.

“This involves

