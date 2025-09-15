Pennington says the physical landscape is mediated and enriched by the people who live there. Engaging with this richness in all its variety and diversity is an important part of his practice.

Taking his cue from the Leonard Cohen song of the same name, Pennington’s portraits “reflect our imperfections and vulnerabilities not as barriers or obstacles to understanding and connection, but the ways in which we recognise the complexity and beauty of people”.

His last exhibition in Gisborne was called “4:10 Upstairs” and was a collaboration with Sarah Cleave and her daughter Lennox. Featuring bodies in time, the exhibition provided a glimpse into the second-level interiors of premises at 64 and 72 Lowe St in the central business district before earthquake-strengthening work began.

Pennington and artist wife Valerie Bos moved to Gisborne from Wellington in 2022.

The exhibition “How The Light Gets In” opens on Friday and runs until December 7 at Tairāwhiti Museum.