Firefighters who assisted at a crash scene on Awapuni Rd (pictured) Monday morning said the occupant of the vehicle was 'very lucky', after a car smashed into a tree, crushing its roof. Photo / Murray Robertson

A person was left in a serious condition after a car hit a large tree on Awapuni Rd in Gisborne early on Monday morning.

The incident took place about 12.30am, just past the Beacon St intersection on Awapuni Rd.

“The man’s car went off the road and rolled onto its side,” a senior firefighter said.

“The roof of the car was crushed against the trunk of the tree.”