“Alongside these creative projects, tamariki also heard from Māori thriving in tech roles, learning about study and career pathways that can connect their interests to exciting futures in the digital world.
“At the close of the wānanga, whānau were invited to come together at the marae to celebrate the achievements of their tamariki.
“Pā Hangarau is about giving tamariki the chance to imagine themselves as creators, innovators and leaders in technology, while grounded in the values of marae and whānau,” Tōnui Collab founder and director Shanon O’Connor said.
“Since its beginnings, Tōnui Collab has co-hosted Pā Hangarau at 10 marae across Te Tairāwhiti, creating opportunities for hundreds of tamariki and rangatahi to experience STEMM [science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and mātauranga Māori] learning in spaces where their identity and culture are celebrated.”