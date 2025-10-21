Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Pā Hangarau inspires Gisborne tamariki to see future in tech grounded in marae values

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Tonui Collab held tech sessions for children at a three-day wananga at Parihimanahi Marae in Waihirere. Photo / Cinema East

Tonui Collab held tech sessions for children at a three-day wananga at Parihimanahi Marae in Waihirere. Photo / Cinema East

Thirty children gained a glimpse into the future of tech when they gathered at Parihimanihi Marae in Waihirere for Pā Hangarau, a three-day wānanga hosted by Tōnui Collab.

“Over the course of the wānanga, tamariki explored a wide range of digital technologies in a marae-based setting that honoured both

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save