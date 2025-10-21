Tonui Collab held tech sessions for children at a three-day wananga at Parihimanahi Marae in Waihirere. Photo / Cinema East

Pā Hangarau inspires Gisborne tamariki to see future in tech grounded in marae values

Tonui Collab held tech sessions for children at a three-day wananga at Parihimanahi Marae in Waihirere. Photo / Cinema East

Thirty children gained a glimpse into the future of tech when they gathered at Parihimanihi Marae in Waihirere for Pā Hangarau, a three-day wānanga hosted by Tōnui Collab.

“Over the course of the wānanga, tamariki explored a wide range of digital technologies in a marae-based setting that honoured both mātauranga Māori and modern tech pathways,” a press release said.

A highlight of the programme was a visit from Mere Tamanui, who ran hands-on sessions in water monitoring and native tree identification.

Tamariki later drew on their new knowledge to collaboratively design and build arcade-style video games.