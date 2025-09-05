Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Owners selling remote East Coast store after seven years thank community

James Pocock
By
Editor, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Rick and Roslyn Metcalfe outside the Four Square Matakaoa store in Te Araroa, which they are selling after seven years. Photo / Supplied

Rick and Roslyn Metcalfe outside the Four Square Matakaoa store in Te Araroa, which they are selling after seven years. Photo / Supplied

The owners of a remote East Coast store want to thank their community for its support as they sell and move on after seven years.

Roslyn and Rick Metcalfe moved from Auckland and bought Four Square Matakaoa in Te Araroa, which has a population of less than 200, in 2018.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save