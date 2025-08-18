Advertisement
Out of the Darkness exhibition opens in Gisborne; highlights Tairāwhiti youth views

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Gisborne photographer Josie McClutchie (left) and Professor Holly Thorpe at the Out of the Darkness exhibition at Hinepare Marae in Rangitukia in May. The exhibition is now open to the public at He Rau Aroha Gallery in Peel St.

An exhibition featuring youth perspectives on Tairāwhiti in a changing climate is open to the public at He Rau Aroha Gallery on Peel St in the Gisborne CBD.

Out of the Darkness is a collaboration between Gisborne photographer Josie McClutchie and sociologist Professor Holly Thorpe.

It features 22 black and

