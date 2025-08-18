Gisborne photographer Josie McClutchie (left) and Professor Holly Thorpe at the Out of the Darkness exhibition at Hinepare Marae in Rangitukia in May. The exhibition is now open to the public at He Rau Aroha Gallery in Peel St.
An exhibition featuring youth perspectives on Tairāwhiti in a changing climate is open to the public at He Rau Aroha Gallery on Peel St in the Gisborne CBD.
Out of the Darkness is a collaboration between Gisborne photographer Josie McClutchie and sociologist Professor Holly Thorpe.
It features 22 black andwhite photographs taken by McClutchie with academic research by Thorpe - associate dean, research division of health at the University of Waikato.
A juxtaposition of powerful images of young people in the places they love, accompanied by text taken from in-depth interviews, the exhibition prompts new perspectives on the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and repeated weather events on local youth.
Research that shaped the exhibition included focus groups comprising 98 rangatahi across Tairāwhiti.
The exhibition at He Rau Aroha Gallery was an opportunity to bring it to the wider Tairāwhiti community.
Thorpe said she hoped it would spark discussion about the impact of weather events and the wider implications of the research.
He Rau Aroha Gallery is located on the ground floor in the Te Kupenga Net Trust building.
Te Kupenga Net Trust embraces the principles of whanaungatanga (kinship), manaakitanga (hospitality) and whakawhanaungatanga (building relationships) to promote mental wellness and empower individuals to thrive within their whānau and wider community.
It provides peer support and advocacy for whānau in distress and many of its counsellors also have their artworks hanging in the gallery space.
Out of the Darkness will run until September 15 from 9.30am to 4.30pm weekdays.