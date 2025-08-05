Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky picking daffodils, which can be pre-ordered in time for the Daffodil Day fundraiser on August 29. Photo / Liam Clayton

Orders are being taken for flowers as Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society counts down to the Daffodil Day annual fundraiser on August 29.

Those who love beautiful and fresh daffodils can place their order with the society by August 20 in time for delivery on Wednesday, August 27.

Cancer Society supporters Ray White Real Estate will be delivering daffodils, potted miniatures, raffle tickets and baked goods to workplaces.

Pre-ordering helps the Cancer Society plan ahead, reduce waste and ensure purchasers receive their items in time for Daffodil Day.

“Every bunch of daffodils or item sold brings us one step closer to reducing the impact cancer has across our community,” said Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky.