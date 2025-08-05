Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Order daffodils now for Daffodil Day, support Gisborne Cancer Society

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky picking daffodils, which can be pre-ordered in time for the Daffodil Day fundraiser on August 29. Photo / Liam Clayton

Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky picking daffodils, which can be pre-ordered in time for the Daffodil Day fundraiser on August 29. Photo / Liam Clayton

Orders are being taken for flowers as Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society counts down to the Daffodil Day annual fundraiser on August 29.

Those who love beautiful and fresh daffodils can place their order with the society by August 20 in time for delivery on Wednesday, August 27.

Cancer Society supporters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save