- The workshop aims to provide oral history training, advice, support, and advocacy.
Alexander Turnbull Library oral history adviser Lynette Shum will conduct an oral history workshop for Tairāwhiti residents on May 22.
The workshop will follow a presentation by Shum on May 21 at the Centre for Heritage titled “Navigating the narrative: The SS Ventnor Legacy – Shipwrecks, hungry ghosts and cross-cultural ties".
The vessel was sailing to China in 1902 when it sank off the Hokianga Heads, resulting in the deaths of some of the crew and passengers.
The Ventnor’s cargo included the remains of 499 Chinese men who had died in New Zealand.