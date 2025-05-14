Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Oral history workshop in Tairāwhiti explores SS Ventnor legacy

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Oral history adviser Lynette Shum will speak in Gisborne on May 21 about the SS Ventnor Legacy and will host an oral history workshop the following day.

Oral history adviser Lynette Shum will speak in Gisborne on May 21 about the SS Ventnor Legacy and will host an oral history workshop the following day.

  • Lynette Shum will conduct an oral history workshop for Tairāwhiti residents on May 22.
  • Shum’s presentation on the SS Ventnor Legacy is on May 21 at the Centre for Heritage.
  • The workshop aims to provide oral history training, advice, support, and advocacy.

Alexander Turnbull Library oral history adviser Lynette Shum will conduct an oral history workshop for Tairāwhiti residents on May 22.

The workshop will follow a presentation by Shum on May 21 at the Centre for Heritage titled “Navigating the narrative: The SS Ventnor Legacy – Shipwrecks, hungry ghosts and cross-cultural ties".

The vessel was sailing to China in 1902 when it sank off the Hokianga Heads, resulting in the deaths of some of the crew and passengers.

The Ventnor’s cargo included the remains of 499 Chinese men who had died in New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Since 2007, the Chinese community, including direct descendants, have built relationships with local iwi who have looked after the bones for all these years and have together honoured the memory of those whose bones were lost.

Shum’s mahi is to offer oral history training, advice, support and advocacy.

She became interested in oral history while researching for a community project on early Chinese Wellington history.

Shum is a third-generation Poon Yue Chinese New Zealander.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Poon Yue Chinese New Zealander refers to a New Zealander of Chinese heritage who is associated with the Poon Yue region of Guangdong Province in China.

The Poon Yue (or Panyu) area was a significant source of Chinese migrants to New Zealand, particularly during the gold rush period

Shum’s presentation on May 21 starts at 5.30pm at the Centre for Heritage, the former Plunket building, at 173 Palmerston Rd. Entry is by koha.

Those interested in attending the oral history workshop on May 22 are asked to contact Heritage Tairāwhiti.

The workshop includes a follow-up in June.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald