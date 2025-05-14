Since 2007, the Chinese community, including direct descendants, have built relationships with local iwi who have looked after the bones for all these years and have together honoured the memory of those whose bones were lost.

Shum’s mahi is to offer oral history training, advice, support and advocacy.

She became interested in oral history while researching for a community project on early Chinese Wellington history.

Shum is a third-generation Poon Yue Chinese New Zealander.

A Poon Yue Chinese New Zealander refers to a New Zealander of Chinese heritage who is associated with the Poon Yue region of Guangdong Province in China.

The Poon Yue (or Panyu) area was a significant source of Chinese migrants to New Zealand, particularly during the gold rush period

Shum’s presentation on May 21 starts at 5.30pm at the Centre for Heritage, the former Plunket building, at 173 Palmerston Rd. Entry is by koha.

Those interested in attending the oral history workshop on May 22 are asked to contact Heritage Tairāwhiti.

The workshop includes a follow-up in June.