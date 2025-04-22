Asian Food House in Grey St is where illegally imported Chinese cigarettes and tobacco were sold 539 times, according to a Gisborne District Court sentencing involving four defendants. The offending resulted in Customs revenue fraud of about $541,000.

A Customs operation investigating the smuggling of 230,600 cigarettes and 110 kilograms of tobacco from China has resulted in four Chinese nationals living in Gisborne being sentenced to home detention or fined.

Gisborne District Court heard on Tuesday that Customs (during what was titled Operation Apron), from October 10, 2023, to January 11, 2024, examined 132 airmail consignments of undeclared cigarettes and tobacco being sent to six addresses in Gisborne and Napier.

The summary of facts said there were 539 instances where cigarettes and tobacco were sold at Asian Food House in Gisborne.

Jielong Liu, 35, who has permanent New Zealand residency and works at Asian Food House (in Grey St), and Jiepeng Liu, 31, who has a New Zealand work visa and works as a chef at Asian Food House, both pleaded guilty to defrauding Customs revenue and to a representative charge of importing prohibited goods.