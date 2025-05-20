Advertisement
Open-grade success for Waikanae in 90km inflatable rescue boat race

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
It helped that sea conditions were glassy and smooth for the most part for the annual Long Haul inflatable rescue boat event in the Bay of Plenty, with two Gisborne crews involved. Photo / Keepa Digital

Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club struck gold in the gruelling Bay of Plenty IRB Long Haul event from Ōhope to Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Gisborne clubs Waikanae and Wainui took part in the event, which featured inflatable rescue boat crews from across the eastern region.

The 90-kilometre race is divided into stages and challenges across the day.

National IRB championship medallists Connor Mitchell and Hamish Swann, from Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae, teamed up with Foxton’s Callum McKenzie to win the open men’s division.

Foxton SLSC's Callum McKenzie joined Connor Mitchell and Hamish Swann from Waikanae for the Long Haul IRB event on Saturday. They were the top open men's team. Photo / Keepa Digital
“We did it a few years ago. It’s quite an experience,” Mitchell said.

“Fortunately, the sea conditions were mostly glassy, fairly flat, except for around Maketū headland.

“There were some pretty sore bodies by the end of the day.”

Riversun Wainui’s team of Ruby Lobb, Nikau and Zyanja Rudge finished fourth in the open mixed category.

Wainui crew Nikau Rudge (left), driver Ruby Lobb and Zyanja Rudge.
“Boy did they have fun,” said Wainui club coach Dion Williams, who was the team’s onshore support.

The 14 crews involved in the Long Haul this year took off early from Ōhope on a 90-kilometre shoreline journey to Mount Maunganui. Photo / Keepa Digital
SLSNZ Eastern Region sport manager Sonia Keepa said it was great to see a Wainui crew involved.

“They did awesome.”

