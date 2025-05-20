It helped that sea conditions were glassy and smooth for the most part for the annual Long Haul inflatable rescue boat event in the Bay of Plenty, with two Gisborne crews involved. Photo / Keepa Digital

20 May, 2025 02:10 AM Quick Read

Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club struck gold in the gruelling Bay of Plenty IRB Long Haul event from Ōhope to Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Gisborne clubs Waikanae and Wainui took part in the event, which featured inflatable rescue boat crews from across the eastern region.

The 90-kilometre race is divided into stages and challenges across the day.

National IRB championship medallists Connor Mitchell and Hamish Swann, from Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae, teamed up with Foxton’s Callum McKenzie to win the open men’s division.