This year the competition is for sheep and beef.

Ahuwhenua Trophy management committee chair Nukuhia Hadfield said it was fantastic to see such excellent finalists, who would add to the award’s impressive alumni.

“The last few years have been hard for all sheep and beef farmers around the country as they have fought to stay in business against the odds of adverse weather and lower prices, especially for sheep meat.

“Māori farmers have been among the worst affected by the adverse weather, given that many are in areas such as the East Coast of the North Island, which bore the brunt of Cyclone Gabrielle and other heavy rain storms. I live in this region and know first-hand what our communities have endured.”

Tawapata South Māori Inc chair Lester White said the farm was discovered in the 10th century by tīpuna Tamatea-Ariki-Nui, Ruawharo and Tūpai.

“They were Pacific navigators whose journey from Hawaiki established the whakapapa of our people in this land. Ruawharo founded the first house of learning, Ngāheru-mai-tawhiti, on Waikawa (Portland Island), which became a spiritual centre for the entire East Coast.”

Today, Tawapata South, trading as Onenui Station, is a Māori incorporation located at the tip of Mahia Peninsula. It spans 3476 hectares.

“The whenua includes 1700 hectares of effective farmland and 836 hectares under a Ngā Whenua Rāhui kawenata (convenant),” White said.

Onenui Station is a sheep and beef farming unit wintering 15,000 stock units, including 6000 breeding ewes, 600 breeding cows, replacements and trade cattle.

“The farm finishes 75% of its sheep and 36% of its cattle, with the remainder sold store,” he said.

The station comprises 350 hectares of productive flats, with the balance classified as North Island steep, hard hill country.

“A major development project, initiated in 2016, is reclaiming 1046 hectares of scrubland for productive use, aligning with the 2006 environmental plan. Erosion-prone areas are managed through fencing, native planting and long-term sustainability initiatives.”

Onenui has four employees - a farm manager, a shepherd and two fencer generals.

“The incorporation prioritises employment, upskilling and community engagement.”

Since 2016, Tawapata South has been home to Rocket Lab, the world’s first private orbital launch range.

“This relationship aligns with our strategy to diversify income opportunities while maintaining the integrity of our whenua,” White said. “Rocket Lab’s presence has brought investment into the region, creating local employment opportunities and fostering innovation.

“Our ability to integrate traditional land use with cutting-edge technology demonstrates our commitment to long-term sustainability.

“We are deeply grounded in the values that define us – whakapapa, tika pono, manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga."

White said Tawapata South remained “dedicated to preserving its whenua while ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for its people”.

The Ahuwhenua Trophy finalists are to each hold a public field day from 9am to 3.30pm and all are welcome.

Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust’s field day is on April 3 and Tawapata South’s is on April 10.

The winner will be announced at an awards dinner on June 6 in Palmerston North.