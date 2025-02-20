Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Onenui at Mahia an Ahuwhenua finalist

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Onenui Station at Mahia has been named a finalist for the Ahuwhenua Trophy for Māori agriculture. From left are farm manager Logan McClelland, Tawapata South Māori Incorporation committee member Natalie Paewai, chair Lester White and committee member Corban Paewai. Photo / John Cowpland-Alphapix

Onenui Station at Mahia has been named one of two finalists for the Ahuwhenua Trophy for excellence in Māori farming and horticulture.

Tawapata South Māori Incorporation Onenui Station, on which Rocket Lab’s New Zealand launch complex is located, and Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust in Northland were announced as the 2025 finalists

