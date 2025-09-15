State Highway 2 was closed for about an hour after a crash, which left one person seriously injured. Photo / File

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

One seriously injured after vehicle crashes on State Highway 2 near Gisborne

State Highway 2 was closed for about an hour after a crash, which left one person seriously injured. Photo / File

One person was seriously injured after a crash south of Gisborne that left them trapped for just under an hour.

Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on Wharerata Rd (State Highway 2), near Muriwai, about 7.55am.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was near the intersection with Coop Rd. The road was closed for about an hour before reopening at 9.05am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said a car had hit a tree, leaving one person “quite heavily trapped”.

They were freed about 8.40am and left with ambulance staff.