One injured after truck slides off State Highway 2 near Gisborne

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
One person was moderately injured after a truck left State Highway 2 south in the Whareratas today and slid down a bank. Photo / NZME

A person was left with moderate injuries after the truck they were driving came off State Highway 2 near Gisborne and slid down a bank.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 1.5 kilometres south of Bartletts, in the Whareratas, about 7am today.

“The truck, carrying some roading material, was

