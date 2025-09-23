One person was moderately injured after a truck left State Highway 2 south in the Whareratas today and slid down a bank. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

One injured after truck slides off State Highway 2 near Gisborne

One person was moderately injured after a truck left State Highway 2 south in the Whareratas today and slid down a bank. Photo / NZME

A person was left with moderate injuries after the truck they were driving came off State Highway 2 near Gisborne and slid down a bank.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 1.5 kilometres south of Bartletts, in the Whareratas, about 7am today.

“The truck, carrying some roading material, was heading to Gisborne, when the driver lost control of it,” a senior firefighter said.

“It came to rest on its side on a forestry road.“

The driver was flown by Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter to Gisborne Hospital.