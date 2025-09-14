Efforts to complete the steps included social volleyball and netball and group walk sessions around Te Araroa.

Leading the way was Lisa Pahuru, who walked a daily average of 15,000 steps for a total of 439,180.

“It was an amazing effort and a worthy kaupapa,” she said.

Another walker, Poiwa Ngatai-Melbourne, said it was her second time supporting the kaupapa and teaming up with Manaaki Matakāoa.

“That’s me again next year.”

Manaaki Matakaoa hosts weekly social sport sessions (wetiweti wenerei), netball and volleyball. Photo / Manaaki Matakaoa

Participants in the Step Challenge were sponsored, including receiving appreciated support from Koniahi and Tairāwhiti Pharmaceuticals.

But there were also other significant fundraising efforts.

Manaaki Matakaoa kaiwhakapāoho Kauri Neilson said the Cancer Society was chosen as the cause as the “horrible illness” affected one in three people at some stage.

“Many whānau here in Matakaoa have been affected or have a loved one who has been affected by cancer in some way.

“We have chosen the Cancer Society because they cover all the different types of cancer, as well as the process of dealing with the illness.

“They have a strong presence here in our community, regularly coming to our community for pop-up workshops and sharing information around how they can help whānau living here in Matakaoa.”

Michaella Houkamau behind the Manaaki Matakaoa Daffodil Day Table at Te Makete Whakangau. Photo / Manaaki Matakaoa

Neilsen said a similar challenge was held last year for the Cancer Society, and it raised $3300.

“Our goal this year was to do even better than our previous achievements.”

Neilson said the Māori health provider hosted four Hauora Tinana challenges each year.

Previous challenges covered themes such as a healthy diet and sustainability.

“We’ve done weight-loss challenges, sharing kai recipes and workout routines.

“We also try and incorporate and share information around various other subjects into our programmes, such as heart disease, diabetes, general hauora for the tinana [body] etc.”