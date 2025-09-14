Advertisement
On The Up: Manaaki Matakaoa cancer fundraiser surpasses 3 million steps

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

From left: Poiwa Gibson, Shinaye Brooking-McDonald, Lisa Pahuru, Halee Koia, Angela Chalmers and Siobhan Houkamau at a group hīkoi in the Te Araroa Township. Photo / Manaaki Matakaoa

The community of Te Araroa has raised $5270 for the Cancer Society - an effort highlighted by 16 people collectively walking the equivalent length of Aotearoa.

Manaaki Matakaoa staff members and members of the public, ranging in age from 19 to 64, set the target of walking the length of

