He has now been named a finalist in two categories of the NZ Leadership Awards, the judge-nominated only Emerging Leader of the Year Award and the SME Business Leadership Award.

“The Emerging Leader of the Year category is particularly special as it’s solely selected by the judging panel,” said Renee Carruthers, Gisborne Engineering’s commercial manager.

“It reflects an impressive multi-stage vetting process, with two prior rounds before reaching the finalist stage.”

The awards are sponsored and run by Recruitment and Job Agency Robert Walters.

​“This recognition is not about me, it’s about our incredible team at Gisborne Engineering, who have collectively stepped up and embraced a new standard of excellence,” Dmitrey Carruthers said.

“I’m genuinely humbled by their support and the outstanding commitment they’ve shown.”

He said none of what he had achieved would be possible without the team, and he described his wife, Renee, as “instrumental” in the journey.

“Her unwavering support, strategic insight, and dedication behind the scenes have significantly contributed to our success,” he said.

“It’s truly a privilege to help put Gisborne’s innovation and potential firmly on the national stage.”

Dmitrey Carruthers said beyond the recognition itself, the nominations highlight the strength of the partnerships they have cultivated internally at Gisborne Engineering, and within the wider Gisborne community.

“Our goal has always been to create lasting impact and drive regional progress,” he said.

“It’s inspiring to see what’s possible when dedicated people come together around a shared vision.”

An awards spokesman said the New Zealand Leadership Awards celebrated leaders who have not only navigated change but have used it to inspire progress.

“They stand as a platform for recognising professionals who exemplify excellence in leadership and impact within their fields,” an awards spokesman said.

“In an ever-evolving business landscape, effective leadership remains the cornerstone of success.

“Across all sectors, individuals continue to rise to the challenges, driving innovation, resilience, and growth within their organisations.”

Winners in each category will be announced at the awards dinner in Auckland on September 4.