Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On the Up: Gisborne business leader Dmitrey Carruthers national award finalist again

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne Engineering general manager Dmitrey Carruthers has been named a finalist in two categories for another national award. Photo / Supplied

Gisborne Engineering general manager Dmitrey Carruthers has been named a finalist in two categories for another national award. Photo / Supplied

Just over a month after being recognised at the Minister for Manufacturing Awards, Gisborne Engineering general manager Dmitrey Carruthers has been named a finalist in two categories for another national award.

The 23-year-old received a judge’s commendation at the Minister for Manufacturing Awards in June, as a finalist in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save