NZ’s $1.5b meth addiction costs prompt groundbreaking brain study

Gisborne Herald
5 mins to read

Mātai Medical Research Institute senior research fellow and co-principal investigator Maryam Tayebi and her team are conducting a national study to learn how treatment can repair damage from long-term methamphetamine use.

Gisborne-based Mātai Medical Research Institute is leading a national study to learn how treatment can repair damage from long-term use of methamphetamine.

Meth addiction costs New Zealand at least $1.5 billion annually in social harm and its use is at record high, with Tairāwhiti among the highest levels.

Meth harms

